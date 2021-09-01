Joyce Lynn Dorrough Davault, 69, of Belknap passed away at 6 a.m. Monday at the Reflections Care Center in Carterville.

Joyce was born October 7, 1951 in Paris, Arkansas.

She was a graduate of Round Lake High School. Joyce had retired from the Abbott Laboratory in Libertyville, Illinois. She later worked at Shawnee Community College. Joyce enjoyed sewing, quilting and crocheting, but sewing was her passion. She also loved crafting. Joyce and Martin Davault were united in marriage on April 15, 1972.

She is survived by her husband, Martin; daughter, Stephanie Davault (Elvis Holmes) of Belknap; son, Jeffrey (Anne) Davault of Cary, Illinois; five grandchildren, Jacob, Ryan, Morgan, Christopher and Samantha; two sisters, Sandra Dorrough of Paris, Arkansas and Mary Carman of Winthrop Harbor, Illinois.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, William and Janet Lowe Dorrough.

Funeral services honoring the life of Mrs. Joyce Lynn Davault will be held at 12 p.m. Friday September 3, 2021 at Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak. The family will receive friends from 10 until the service hour at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the West Eden Cemetery, rural Cypress.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Illinois Chapter. 320 East Walnut Street, Ste. A. Carbondale, IL 62901. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home.