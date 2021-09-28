James R. Copeland II, age 64, a resident of rural Grantsburg, Illinois and a former resident of Symsonia, Kentucky, passed away Saturday morning, September 25, 2021, at 10:27 AM at SIH Memorial Hospital at Carbondale.

Jim was born March 9, 1957 in Graves County Kentucky. He was the second of three children born to James R. “Roy” Copeland and Marie (Heath) Copeland.

On May 27, 2001, Jim was united in marriage to Lisa G. (Maricle) at Vienna. She survives.

Jim is also survived by: his children – Ellen (Dickie) Lee of Boaz, Kentucky, James (Jinnifer) Copeland III of Knoxville, Tennessee, Christopher Meyer and Kristina Meyers both of Grantsburg, and Caleb (Andrea) Meyers of Smithfield, North Carolina; 7 grandchildren – Noah, Evan, Adeline, Quentin, Nelyah, Elijah, and Olivia; a sister – Nancy (Danny) Wright of Rock Hill, South Carolina; and a brother – Steve (Carol) Copeland of Mayfield, Kentucky.

Jim was preceded in death by a son – Chad Meyers; his father, James R. “Roy” Copeland; his mother – Marie Conner; and his stepfather – Dick Conner.

Jim was a member of the 1976 graduating class of Symsonia (Kentucky) High School. He joined the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant. During his military career, Jim was a heavy equipment operator. He was a Life Member of the Parson’s Chapter # 58 Disabled American Veterans. Jim was a former volunteer firefighter and arson investigator for the Parsons, Tennessee Fire Dept. He was also a locksmith.

Jim worked as a carpenter and electrician. He was also an over-the-road truck driver & trainer for Hogan Trucking Transportation and Logistics, located in St. Louis, Missouri. Jim specialized in oversize load/heavy haul transport.

He was a member of the Moose Lodge in Mayfield, Kentucky. Jim was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing and camping. Jim was a “master-tinkerer” and was always working on his “honey-do” list. He is remembered for his ability to build or fix anything.

Jim and Lisa worshipped at the Pleasant Ridge Center – Church of Second Chances, north of Vienna.

A service honoring the life of James R. Copeland II will be conducted Thursday morning, September 30, 2021, at 11 AM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Burial will be in the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, north of Vienna. Military graveside honors will be accorded.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 29, 2021, from 6 PM – 8 PM at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, Kentucky 41076 or PRC – Second Chance Fun Center, c/o Pleasant Ridge Center – Church of Second Chances, 495 Pleasant Ridge Road, Vienna, Illinois 62995. Please make checks payable to Pleasant Ridge Center and memo Jim Copeland memorial.

To share a memory of Jim or to leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit www.baileyfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.