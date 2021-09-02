It is with heartbreak and joy that James M. Gage has passed on from this world to meet his Lord and Savior on September 1, 2021. Matthew, as everyone called him, was weary of this world and was ready to move on to see all his loved ones that have gone on before him.

Matthew was born on October 26, 1921 in Johnson County Illinois to Daniel and Arista (Vaughn) Gage. The family purchased a farm just north of Vienna in 1937, which has been in the family since.

Matthew was a 1937 graduate of Vienna High School. World War II called and like so many others, Matthew answered the call. He was stationed in the South Pacific from April 1943 to April 1945. Prior to his honorable discharge, Matthew served a total of 3 years in the U.S. Army. Matthew lost one of his brothers, Ralph, who was killed in action in the European campaign.

Matthew met and married the love of his life, Thyda Georgene Roberts. They were united in marriage at the First Christian Church in Vienna on October 29, 1950. Matthew and Georgene maintained their membership in this church throughout their lives. Two children were born to this union, James E. (and Linda) Gage of Vienna and Timothy Jay (and Cheryl) Gage of Goreville. Matthew continued to work the farm and in construction trades before going to work for the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant, where he worked for 31 years, retiring in 1983.

Matthew was the last of his generation in the Gage family. Preceding him in death were his parents, Daniel and Arista Gage; his wife, Georgene, on March 21, 1994, brothers & sisters-in-law – Ralph Gage, Jr., Dan and Pawnee Gage, Paul and Mildred Gage, Bill and Marie Gage. Also, preceding him in death were his father-in-law and mother-in-law – Milton and Carmen Roberts; and two brothers-in-law – Kenneth Lindsey and Bobby Roberts.

Surviving besides his sons and their wives are: Grandchildren – Julie (and Jason) Hammond of Nashville, Tennessee, Christopher (and Krystal Gage) of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and Jordan Gage of Murray, Kentucky; Great Grandchildren – Gracie and Parker Mathew Gage of Poplar Bluff, Missouri; two sisters-in-law – Joyce Lindsey and Kay (and Jim) Ross all of Vienna. Matthew also had many beloved nephews, nieces and cousins.

Besides the farm and family, Matthew had many things that interested him in life. Church was very important to him. He was the song leader for many years at First Christian Church in Vienna. Music was important to him from Swing Band/Big Band to Hawaiian music to Gospel music. He played in bands from High School even up until his retirement with the Shawnee College Band. He also enjoyed ceramics and sketching.

The family wishes to extend special love and thanks to the nurses of Professional Case Management for their years of service and care given to Matthew. Additionally, a heartfelt thank you to Hospice of Southern Illinois.

A service honoring the life of Matthew Gage will be conducted Saturday afternoon, September 4, 2021, at 1 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Brother Les Chamberlain will officiate.

Burial will be in the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery. Military graveside honors will be accorded by the Beggs-Gurley VFW Post # 5222 of Vienna and the Illinois National Guard Burial Honors Detail.

Visitation will be held Saturday, September 4, 2021, from 11 AM until 1 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

Memorials may be made to the Hospice of Southern Illinois, 204 Halfway Road, Marion, Illinois 62959, The First Christian Church, P.O. Box 637, Vienna, Illinois 62995, the Paul Gage Scholarship Fund, c/o Vienna High School, 601 North 1st St., Vienna, Illinois 62995 or to the Heather Harper Treat Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 98, Vienna, Illinois 62995.

In accordance with customarily accepted social distancing guidelines, it is recommended that all those attending the visitation and funeral service wear a face mask or covering.