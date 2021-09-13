Dennis Wayne “Ravi” Morris, age 60 years, a resident of rural Ozark, passed away Thursday morning, September 9, 2021, at 11 AM at Herrin Hospital.

Dennis, affectionately known to family and friends as “Ravi,” was born September 16, 1960 at the former Marion Memorial Hospital. He was the son of Wayne and Helen (Ferrell) Morris.

On November 23, 1986, Dennis was united in marriage to Tammy Rentfro at the New Burnside Baptist Church. She survives.

Dennis is also survived by his daughter – Breanna Morris of Ozark; a sister – Belinda Russell of New Burnside; his mother-in-law – Paula Rentfro of Marion;

A sister-in-law; Melissa (her husband, Howard) Malloy of Scott AFB; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends. Dennis is also survived by 2 great nephews whom he loved and adored, Nolan Ford and Dax Ford, as well as beloved cousins – Avery and Grady Morris. He was anxiously anticipating the arrival of his great niece, Kora Anne Woolverton.

In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Clem and Clara Ferrell as well as his paternal grandparents, Clennie and Edna Morris, all who resided at New Burnside; also, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law – George Russell of New Burnside, father-in-law – James Rentfro of Marion, and sisters-in-law Patricia Rentfro Shadowens of Marion and Becky Rentfro Francis of Herrin. Dennis was saddened by the recent passing of his cousins, Jamie Morris and Jake Street.

Dennis was a 1979 graduate of Vienna High School. In his youth, Dennis worked in area apple orchards. He also formerly had been employed as the assistant manager of the Vienna IGA grocery. In 1988, Dennis began his career with the Illinois Department of Corrections at the Vienna Correctional Center. He retired on October 31, 2013 as Food Supervisor II.

Dennis was an avid outdoorsman. He loved fishing, hunting, especially turkey and deer hunting, and was a skilled and talented woodworker. Dennis was a member of the Wooten Hunting Club.

Dennis was also a member of the New Burnside Baptist Church.

A service honoring the life of Dennis “Ravi” Morris will be conducted Monday afternoon, September 13, 2021, at 1 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pastor Jeff Treat will officiate. Burial will be in the Wise-Robinson Cemetery north of Ozark.

Visitation was held Sunday, September 12, 2021, from 5 PM – 8 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Visitation will also be conducted Monday, September 13, 2021, from 11 AM – 1 PM at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Heather Harper Treat Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 98, Vienna, IL 62995.

For the convenience of those unable to personally attend the funeral service, the ceremony will be livestreamed on the Bailey Funeral Home Facebook page and will be archived for viewing at a later time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.