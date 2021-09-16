Thursday, September 16, 2021

City of Vienna to Dedicate Bench in Memory of Mayor Jon

September 16, 2021

This Saturday, September 18, at noon, the City of Vienna is set to dedicate a memorial to longtime Vienna Mayor Jon A. Simmons. The monument to Mayor Jon, a new bench at the Vienna City Park, was made possible by various community sponsors alongside contributions by the city. The bench sits alongside sections of newly-poured concrete sidewalks in the park. The event will be open to the public.

Simmons stepped down shortly before his passing in January of this year. The former mayor was a lifelong Vienna resident and a Vietnam War veteran. He served as mayor for twelve years, capping off an eventful public career that included a successful and long-running auction business and a stint as Johnson County Treasurer.

