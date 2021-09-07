Christine M. Pickel, age 86 years, a resident of rural Vienna, passed away Saturday morning, September 4, 2021, at 3:33 AM at her home. Christine was a former resident of Mt. Zion, Illinois and a resident of Johnson County for the past 20 years.

Christine was born March 24, 1935 in Flippin, Kentucky. She was the daughter of Bantford and Alva (Hale) Kendall.

On March 14, 1956, Christine was united in marriage to Norman W. Pickel in Decatur, Illinois. He preceded her in death on July 20, 2002.

Christine is survived by: her children – Joni M. “Homer” Ellis of Vienna and Rodney W. “Clyde” Pickel of Nashville, Tennessee; 2 grandsons – Christopher “Catfish” (Stephanie) Carrick of Vienna and James W. (his fiancé, Bella Schirmer) Ellis III of Decatur; 2 great grandsons – Cameron and Caleb; a brother – Don (Jackie) Kendall of Edinburg; a sister – Charlene (Bill) Brown of Cisco; 2 former sisters-n-law – Bev and Betty; a dear friend & “adopted” sister – Shirley Alexander; dear friends & “adopted” daughters – Ellen Williams and Tammy Teske; and many others who Christine loved like her own family. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many dear friends.

Christine was preceded in death by her father, Bantford Kendall; her mother and stepfather, whom she loved dearly, Alva and Charles Vaughn; 2 brothers – Wayne Kendall and Paul Kendall; as well as an infant brother.

Christine attended Stephen Decatur High School. She was a devoted homemaker and a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Christine was a wonderful cook and is remembered for making excellent brownies and “the best chocolate chip cookies” in the world. Christine had served as an Avon representative during the time she resided in Mt. Zion.

Christine was a member of the Decatur Foursquare Church. Locally, she attended Gilead Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

A service honoring the life of Christine M. Pickel will conducted Friday afternoon, September 10, 2021, at 1 PM at Gilead Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4385 Gilead Church Road, Simpson, Illinois.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 10, 2021, from 11 AM – 1 PM at the church.

Following the service, family and friends are invited to gather for a lunch in the church fellowship hall.

Interment will be private.

For those unable to personally attend the service, the ceremony will be livestreamed on the Bailey Funeral Home Facebook page and will be archived for later viewing.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-1905 or online at www.stjude.org