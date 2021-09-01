Calvin Barnett, 89, of Karnak (the Hillerman Community in Massac County) passed away at 3:23 a.m. Sunday, August 29, 2021 at the Massac Memorial Hospital in Metropolis with his loving family by his side.

Calvin was born February 11, 1932 in Hillerman, Illinois.

Calvin worked many years and retired from Missouri Portland Cement. He loved working on tractors and machinery. Calvin loved his family. He enjoyed sitting on the front porch swing. He was a member of the Hillerman Baptist Church.

Calvin and Mary Sue Barnett were united in marriage on June 20, 1952.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Sue Miller Barnett; son, Jerry (Melanie) Barnett of Karnak; two sisters, Norma Travis and Kathy Gill both of Arkansas; brother, Ron (Susan) Barnett of Carterville; grandson, Joey (Maggie) Barnett of Metropolis; granddaughter, Casey (Patrick) Crowell of Paducah; great grandsons, Austin, Brandon and Brooks.

Calvin was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Lillian Schneider Barnett; brother, Robert Barnett; son, Edward Barnett.

Graveside services honoring the life of Mr. Calvin Barnett will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 2, 2021 at the Masonic Cemetery in Belknap. Rev. David Wright will be officiating. Everyone is asked to gather at the cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak.