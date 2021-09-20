Betty Elizabeth Dixon, age 82 years, a resident of rural Vienna, passed away Sunday morning, September 19, 2021, at 1:02 AM at her home.

Betty was born July 4, 1939 at West Frankfort, Illinois. She was the daughter of John and Bertie (Williams) Vinson.

In 1966, Betty was united in marriage to Bill Dixon at Marion, Illinois. He preceded her in death on November 25, 2020.

Betty is survived by: her children – Edward Andrew Dixon of Murray, Kentucky, Kevin Lynn (Holly) Dixon and Kenneth William Dixon all of Makanda, George William Dixon, Jr. of Karnak, and Vicki Rene Jenkins of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; 16 grandchildren – Jackie, Eddie, Robyn, Kayla, Austin, Amanda, Josh, Kaylee, Kevin, Jacob, Garrett, Lashell, Shannon, Sarah Jo, Geordian, and Jennifer; several great grandchildren; a brother – Harold (Georgia) Vinson of Vienna; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by: her stepmother – Hazel (Jones) Vinson; a daughter – Barbara Elizabeth Rose, her infant twin brother – John Robert Vinson; and a brother – Larry Vinson.

Betty was a 1958 graduate of Goreville High School. She was employed at the Choate Mental Health Center in Anna. She retired in 1999 as a mental health technician III. During her employment at Choate, Betty was a member of the local AFSCME Union.

Betty and Bill were faithful members of the Church of Christ. Betty enjoyed a number of hobbies, including sewing, gardening, reading and doll collecting.

A service honoring the life of Betty Dixon will be conducted Thursday morning, September 23, 2021, at 11 AM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Burial will be in the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday morning from 10 AM – 11 AM at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.