Bessie “Nana” Helm, age 81 of Metropolis passed away at 5:30 am on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at the Metropolis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Graveside services will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at the Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Rev. Jack Russell officiating.

Bessie was a member of Waldo Baptist Church.

Bessie is survived by her daughters, Lea Ann Flood and husband Brian and Leslie Sue Grant and husband Frank; her sons, Steven Floyd Helm and Don Wayne Helm and wife Jody; six grandchildren, Kaley Leek, Kensey Lee, Gavin Grant, Blaise Grant, Matthew Don Helm, and Anna Shea Helm; four great grandchildren, Case Korte, Jayce Lee, Jocelynn Kellett, and Cruz Leek; sister, Bonnie Giltner; brother, Lyndell Ramsey; several nieces and nephews.

Bessie was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Kathleen (Burklow) Ramsey; husband, Floyd W. Helm; brother, Larry Ramsey.

Memorials may be made in Bessie’s name to Weekend Blessings, c/o First United Methodist Church, 100 East 5th Street, Metropolis, Illinois 62960.

Pallbearers will be Gavin Grant, Blaise Grant, Matthew Helm, Ray Lang, Brian Flood, and Frank Grant.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com