Angela (Angjalka) Izabella Bodis Clark, 92, of Karnak passed away at 2:22 p.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Metropolis.

Angela was born March 23, 1929 in Bohonye, Hungary to her parents Janos Dani Bodis and Julianna Szabo. She had four brothers and one sister. She finished high school in Hungary in 1944 and was looking forward to further schooling, however it was the time of the German Army retreat. She left Hungary March 29, 1945 along with other refugees and headed to Germany. She was also a translator at the age of 15, fluent in 3 languages and lived in a DP (displaced person’s) camp. Once there she worked for the Red Cross and attended one semester at the Academy of Arts and Sciences in Munich. She met Don in December 1946.

She and Donald Clark were united in marriage in Munich, Germany on June 12th 1947. She moved to the United States on November 25th, 1947, arriving at Fort Hamilton, New York before eventually settling in Karnak, Illinois after Don got out of the Army. She returned to Hungary to visit a few times in the 70’s and then for the final time in 2010.

Angela was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Karnak and enjoyed engaging with the Women’s society. She was active in the Pulaski County Homemakers.

Angela had worked several years for Dr. Yap at Massac Memorial Hospital and developed a very close relationship with him. She had also volunteered at Saint Vincent’s Thrift Store in Paducah and at the Massac Memorial Hospital Thrift Store and Gift Shop in Metropolis.

She is survived by three sons, Dennis (La Rita) Clark of Karnak, Darryl Clark and Sandra Newell of Villa Ridge, Dane (Anita) Clark of Marion; one daughter, Julianna Kohn and Steve Heckel of Karnak; grandchildren, Lindsay (Keith) Sydnor, Ashley Clark, Darryl Clark Jr (John Wetzel), Derek Clark (Carlos Valera), David (Amber) Clark, Deidra Clark, Alyssa Bush, Sheldon (Jamie) Helm, Daniel Kohn, Courtney (Brandon) Sanders, Katie (Tom) Rybski, Adam (Melissa) Kohn; seventeen great grandchildren.

Angela was preceded in death by her husband, Don in 1997 , son-in-law, Steve Kohn; daughter-in-law, Opal Diann Clark and great grandson Jacob Clark; brother, Kalman Szabo.

