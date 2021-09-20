Nancy Merideth, age 79 years, a resident of Cypress, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 8:28 AM at Massac Memorial Hospital in Metropolis, Illinois.

Nancy was born August 19, 1942 in Carbondale, Illinois. She was the fourth of five children born to William and Kathryn (Hutchcraft) Racey.

Nancy is survived by: her son – Ben Merideth of Cypress; 3 granddaughters – Sarah (her husband, Terry) Short of Herrin, Chloe’ Deitz of Cypress and Abigail Deitz of Vienna; 2 great grandsons – Leo and Lucas; a sister – Judy (her husband, Jim) Penrod of Paducah, Kentucky; a brother – Joe Racey of Jacksonville; her beloved companion – Danny Penrod of Cypress; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many dear friends.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by: her daughter – Lee Ann Merideth; a brother – Johnny Racey and a sister – Margaret Williams.

Nancy was a member of the 1960 class of Vienna High School. She attended Shawnee Community College. For a number of years, Nancy operated a beauty shop in Cypress. Later, she was employed as a teacher’s aide by JAMP Special Education Services.

Nancy was a member of the Cypress United Methodist Church. She enjoyed cooking, fishing, and gardening.

A graveside service honoring the life of Nancy Merideth will be conducted Friday morning, September 24, 2021, at 11 AM at the Cypress Cemetery. Interment will follow. Those attending the service are invited to gather at 10:45 AM Friday, September 24, 2021, at the cemetery.

For the benefit of those unable to personally attend the graveside service, the ceremony will be livestreamed on the Bailey Funeral Home Facebook page and will be archived for later viewing.

There will be no public visitation.

The preferred form of remembrance would be a donation in Nancy’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Illinois Chapter, 805 West DeYoung St., Suite B, Marion, Illinois 62959.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.