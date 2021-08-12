Thursday, August 12, 2021

Zacharey CT Campbell

August 12, 2021 Obituaries Leave a comment

Zacharey CT Campbell, of New Burnside, our darling son, passed away on July 15, 2021. Zacharey was born on May 3, 1982 in Joliet Illinois to Harley and Deborah Campbell.

He is survived by his parents; his fiancé Jennifer Davis; three siblings: Shannon Godar (T Godar) of Plainfield, Illinois; Sarah Campbell (Brian Becraft) of Manteno, Illinois; Eric Campbell (Brittany Markus) of Romeoville, Illinois; six nieces; two nephews, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Zacharey was a kind and supportive person. He loved motorcycles and mechanics. A great friend and family man, he was supportive and protective of everyone he loved.

He will be sincerely and dearly missed.

A service will be held on August 21, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the New Burnside Missionary Baptist Church on First and Vine Street. A reception will follow the service at the community center.

Check Also

Steve Schnaare

Steve Schnaare, 67, of Grand Chain passed away at 5:47 p.m. Tuesday, August 10, 2021 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Copyright © 2021 The Vienna Times & Goreville Gazette, H&R Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.