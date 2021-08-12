Zacharey CT Campbell, of New Burnside, our darling son, passed away on July 15, 2021. Zacharey was born on May 3, 1982 in Joliet Illinois to Harley and Deborah Campbell.

He is survived by his parents; his fiancé Jennifer Davis; three siblings: Shannon Godar (T Godar) of Plainfield, Illinois; Sarah Campbell (Brian Becraft) of Manteno, Illinois; Eric Campbell (Brittany Markus) of Romeoville, Illinois; six nieces; two nephews, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Zacharey was a kind and supportive person. He loved motorcycles and mechanics. A great friend and family man, he was supportive and protective of everyone he loved.

He will be sincerely and dearly missed.

A service will be held on August 21, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the New Burnside Missionary Baptist Church on First and Vine Street. A reception will follow the service at the community center.