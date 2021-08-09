Sue Ellen Powell, age 63 years, a resident of rural Vienna, passed away Sunday afternoon, August 8, 2021, at 5:40 PM at Baptist Health Care in Paducah, Kentucky.

Sue was born November 5, 1957 in Warsaw, Indiana. She was the daughter of Norman L. and Bonnie M. (Rainbolt) Camden.

On January 17, 1986, Sue was united in marriage to Doug Powell in Paducah, Kentucky. He survives.

Other survivors include: 2 children – Tara (Marcus) Pitts of Simpson and Phillip (Roni) Powell of Ewing; 2 grandchildren – Mason Morrison and Emerie Pitts; a brother – Richard A. (Bettye) Camden of Pleasant Shade, Tennessee; 2 sisters – Kathy L. Camden and LaDonna Blankenship both of Vienna; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by: a nephew – Chris Camden and a brother-in-law – Tim Blankenship.

Sue was a 1975 graduate of Vienna High School. She had also attended Shawnee Community College where she took nursing classes.

Sue began working at Vienna Correctional Center and later transferred to the Shawnee Correctional Center. She retired in 2007 as an office associate.

Sue was of the Christian faith. In her spare time, she enjoyed crafting, cooking, boating, and spending time with her family and friends. She especially cherished time spent with her children and grandchildren.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no visitation or services.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-1905.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.