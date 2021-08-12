Steven Howard Schnaare, 67, of Grand Chain passed away at 5:47 p.m. Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.

Steve was born September 15, 1953 in Cairo, Illinois.

Steve was a 1972 graduate of Century High School. He had worked many years as a carpenter and electrician. Steve ran a hog operation on the family farm for several years. He later enjoyed helping his brother, Dale, on the farm. Steve loved taking care of the family dog, Lizzy and their miniature donkey, H.

He is survived by his brother, Dale (Tracy) Schnaare of Grand Chain; sister, Cecilia Hankins of Metropolis; three nieces, Breezly (Will) Bunting of Metropolis, Janet Hankins of Metropolis and Tina (John) Onan of Marion Kentucky; nephew, Danny Hankins of Nashville, Tennessee.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Howard (Big H) and Dorothy Funderburk Schnaare.

Memorial services honoring the life of Mr. Steven Howard Schnaare will be at at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak. Rev. Gerell Cain will be officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Wednesday morning at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow at the Ohio Chapel Cemetery in Grand Chain.

