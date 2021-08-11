Steve Schnaare, 67, of Grand Chain passed away at 5:47 p.m. Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete and have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak.
