Robert “Bob” Anthony Travis, age 96 passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

Bob was born to Granvil William and Kate (Ryan) Travis on July 27, 1925 in Massac County, IL.

On December 13, 1947, Bob married Dorothy Jean Lindsey. To this union, six sons and one daughter were born. Later in life, Bob married Shirley Oliver. This marriage yielded him two stepsons.

A private graveside for family with military rites will be held at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Frank Forthman officiating.

Bob and his brother Kenneth chose to decline their farm deferral and joined the US Navy in March of 1944. They served together as machinist mates aboard the USS San Juan. Both received an honorable discharge in May 1946. Bob then returned to the farm which eventually became Travis Brothers.

Bob is survived by his children, Bobby (Debra) Travis, David (Marcy) Travis, Patty (Allen) Reaves, Richard (Brenda) Travis, Perry (Carole) Travis, Jim (Jimmilynn) Travis, and John (Kandy) Travis; stepsons, David (Beverly) Oliver and Tim (Laura) Oliver; one sister, Lois Foss; sister-in-law, Betty Jo Travis; and several nieces and nephews. He was “PaPa Bob” to 14 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, one great-great-grandson on the way, 5 step grandchildren and 5 step great grandchildren.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, William and Kate; wife, Shirley; and three brothers, Kenneth, Donald and Howard.

Memorials may be made in Robert’s name to New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery 5734 Black Hill Road, Belknap, IL 62908.

