Raymond E. Clardy, age 76 years, a resident of Lone Oak, Kentucky and a former resident of Pope County Illinois, passed away Thursday morning, August 26, 2021, at 10:40 AM at Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.

Raymond was born March 15, 1945 in Cairo, Illinois. He was the youngest of three children born to Herbert & Nettie (Hawes) Clardy.

On July 5, 1973, Raymond was united in marriage to Jennie Mae (Gilliatt) in Kankakee, Illinois. She survives.

Other survivors include: their children – Raymond J. (Laurie) Clardy of Herrin, Rachel F. Clardy and Leah H. Kenney both of Paducah, Kentucky, Dale (Cheryl) Leggett of Vienna, Tammy Clemans of Carbondale, Robbie (Ray Elkins) Orr of Vienna, Joe Kerley of Buncombe, Troy Kerley of Simpson, and Melissa Orr of Lone Oak, Kentucky; 20 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by: a son – Randy Kerley, a grandson, a granddaughter, a brother – Cleman Clardy; and a sister – Norma Clardy.

Raymond was a contractor and operated a construction business. He had formerly been employed as a factory worker in the St. Louis area, worked as a deck hand for a commercial barge company and served as a driver for a charter tour bus line.

Raymond was a member of Cedar Grove Social Brethren Church near Eddyville. He enjoyed spending time on the farm, tending his animals and gardening. Raymond loved watching eagles. He also particularly cherished time spent with his grandchildren.

A memorial service honoring the life of Raymond Clardy will be held at a later date which will be announced.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 5 Schiber Port, Suite C., Maryville, Illinois 62062.