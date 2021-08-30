Oliver J. (OJ) Taake, 91, of Olmsted, passed away at 7:35 p.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021 at the Illinois Veterans Home in Anna.

OJ was born July 17, 1930 to Oliver Sr. and Matilda Huebotter Taake in rural Olmsted. He was owner/operator of OJ’s Barbershop in Olmsted from 1969 until 2014. Prior to opening his own shop he worked at Holferdins Barbershop in Cairo. He was a lifetime member of Saint Luke’s Lutheran Church in Olmsted where he served in various offices. OJ was a United States Army Veteran having served in Italy during the Korean War. OJ was a lifelong member of the Pulaski / Alexander County Farm Bureau.

He is survived by his nephew, Jeff Mowery of Cape Girardeau; great niece, Janice Helton of West Frankfort; great nephew, Dan Mowery of Anna; great great niece, Emily Holst of Marion; several cousins and many friends.

OJ was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Kathryn Mowery; aunts, Louise Metcalf and Ruth Kibbons; uncle, Paul Huebotter; nephew, David Mowery.

Funeral services honoring the life of Mr. Oliver J. (OJ) Taake will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak. Rev. Mike Sharp will be officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 till 1 Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Green Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Villa Ridge with full military honors accorded by the United States Army National Guard burial detail team and area veterans.

Pallbearers will be Ray Taake, Mike Taake, Dale Taake, Bill Miller, Craig Atherton and Phil Atherton.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Olmsted.