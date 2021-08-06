Saturday, August 7, 2021

New Stop Signs Installed on Sixth Street

August 6, 2021 News Leave a comment

Sixth Street at Senior Avenue in Vienna

The City of Vienna has completed the placement of stop signs at three intersections on Sixth Street.

The signs include a four-way stop at the intersection of Sixth Street and College Street/Fairgrounds Road, another four-way at the intersection of Sixth and Green Street, and a three-way stop at the intersection of Sixth and Senior Avenue. The ordinance establishing the new stops was passed unanimously in July and comes after several months of formal talks and years of testimony from citizens addressing the speeding problem on the sixth street.

