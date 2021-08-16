Naomi Ruth Womack

Ruth Womack age 87 of Ozark, Illinois passed away at 7:05am on Thursday, morning on August 12th, 2021 at her home in Ozark. Born on December 8, 1933 to Tennyson Tanner and Ivo (Owens) Tanner.

Ruth was a compassionate person with a big heart. She married John W. Womack on April 12, 1958 at Stonefort Missionary Baptist Church, where they remained members of the church their entire marriage of 63 years.

Ruth had a passion for reading, hummingbirds, gardening and loved her flowers. She was also an avid blood donor. Ruth was also involved in her ladies

group The Sisterhood at Walnut Grove Church and loved her friends dearly.

Ruth was blessed with a large family. Survivors include: Her husband John W. Womack, Six daughters, Patricia (Kenneth) George of Marion, IL; Marjorie (Jimmy) Stunson of Elizabethtown, IL; Sue (William) McSparin of Marion, IL; Beth (Anthony) Johnston of Roscoe, IL; Connie (Clatus) Bierman of Marion, IL; Bonnie Womack of Marion, IL.

12 Grandchildren: Justin Tate, Mallory Bradley, Lindsay Wietting, James Stunson, Stephanie Oldham, Johnna McSparin, Katie Johnston, Lauren Johnston, Jordan Johnston, Clayton Bierman, Malia Bierman, Seth Bierman; Eight Great-Grandchildren: Evan, Owen, Carter, Nora, Mason, Maddox, McKenzie, Gabriel. Two Brothers and One Sister: Gerald Tanner, Lyman Tanner and Vivian Soberg. She was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, Dwight.

Graveside services were held for all of her family and friends on Saturday, August 14th at 4:00pm at Zion Cemetery, Ozark IL. Bro. Keith Bunfill officiated the service and Jamima Farthing and Suzi Wilson provided the special music.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heather Harper Treat Memorial, Stonefort Missionary Baptist Church or please donate a book to your local school to help encourage others and promote Ruth’s passion for reading.

Arrangements entrusted to the Absher-Nicholson Funeral Home in Carrier Mills, IL