Mary Frances Johnson, age 93 years, a resident of rural Vienna, passed away Tuesday afternoon, August 10, 2021, at 2:44 PM at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.

Mary Frances was born December 5, 1927 at the family home east of Vienna. She was the daughter of James and Sadie (Glass) Maupin.

On August 7, 1954, Mary Frances was united in marriage to Ernest R. Johnson at Vienna, Illinois. He preceded her in death on March 21, 2006.

Mary Frances is survived by: her sons – William R. “Bill” (Tracey) Johnson of Vienna and James E. “Jim” (Kim) Johnson all of Vienna; 3 granddaughters – Rebecca A. (Chase) Gilbert, Markayla D. Johnson, and Sadie B. (her fiancé Nick Kelley) Johnson; and 2 great grandchildren – Felicity Gilbert and Ian Gilbert.

Mary Frances was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Mary Frances was a 1946 graduate of Vienna High School. She was a devoted homemaker and cherished spending time with her family, particularly her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Mary Frances and Ernest served for many years as Cub Scout den leaders. She also served as a board member and secretary for the Johnson Cemetery Association. Mary Frances was a member of Taylor United Methodist Church. In her youth, she had enjoyed horses and riding. She was an avid reader.

A service honoring the life of Mary Frances Johnson will be conducted Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 12 Noon at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pastor Pete Vinson will officiate. Entombment will be in the Johnson Cemetery, east of Vienna.

Visitation will be held Saturday morning, August 14, 2021, from 10 AM until 12 Noon at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Johnson Cemetery, c/o Russ Farris, 1123 Ketch Lane, Venice, Florida 34285

To share a memory of Mary Frances or to leave an online message of condolence for her family, please visit www.baileyfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.