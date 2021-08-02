Lois L. Ames, age 98 years, a resident of Anna, Illinois and a former resident of the Buncombe community, passed away Friday morning, July 30, 2021, at home surrounded by family. Lois was born June 18, 1923 to John and Beulah (Light) Lovell. She was the last charter member of Rock Springs Hollow Freewill Baptist Church near Thebes, Illinois. She had taught for a number of years in the Sunday School department.

Lois was united in marriage to Joseph Raymond Ames on August 8, 1940. They had six surviving children: Sharon (Terry) Grissom, Joseph (Wanda) Ames, Dennis (Toni) Ames, James (Julie) Ames, Robert (Brenda) Ames, and Lora Clark. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Terry (Stefanie) Grissom, Candace (Gary) Goins, Matthew Ames, Joshua (Michaela) Ames, Angela (Rick) Johnson, Gabriel (Rasheanda) Ames, Chrissy (Jacob) Chancey, Travis (Amber) Ames, Ashly (Tyler) Johnson, Amanda Pender, Taylor (Lee) Givens, Robby (Brittini) Trigg, Tyler (Ali) Huckelberry, Katie Ames, Kyle (Berna) Huckelberry, Madison (Austin) Davidson, Ali (Dakota) Hutchison, Justin Ames, and Jerica Clark; several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Raymond Ames, a daughter – Christina Rae Ames; her siblings – Howard Lovell, Guy Norman Lovell, Herbert Lovell, Minnie Hill, and Donald Lovell; a grandson – Scott Ames, and great grandchildren – Garrett Goins, Logan Rogers, and Jordan Grissom.

Lois was employed as a support services worker at the Clyde L. Choate Mental Health Center, prior to her retirement in 1983. She also worked for many years as a cook at Tom and Mable’s Restaurant in Anna.

Lois enjoyed working jigsaw and crossword puzzles and was an avid reader.

A service honoring the life of Lois Ames will be conducted Thursday afternoon, August 5, 2021, at 1 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pastor Mike Miller will officiate. Burial will be in the Cedar Grove Cemetery, near Buncombe.

Visitation will be held Thursday, August 5, 2021, from 11 AM – 1 PM at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Avenue, Suite 1100 N., Bethesda, Maryland 20814 or online at www.cff.org