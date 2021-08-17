Linda Bailey, age 80 years, a resident of Vienna, passed away Monday morning, August 16, 2021, at Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.

Linda was born February 14, 1941 in Robinson, Illinois. She was the daughter of Max Roscoe Powden and Vera (Goff) Powden.

On February 11, 1961, Linda was united in marriage to Danny Bailey in Effingham, Illinois. He survives.

Linda is also survived by: her children – Danell (Morris L.) Mott and Russell “Rusty” (Paula) Bailey all of Vienna; and 3 grandchildren – Credence Mott, Austin and Autumn Bailey.

Linda was preceded in death by: her father – Max Roscoe Powden, her mother – Vera Weston and her stepfather – Dale Weston.

Linda attended Robinson High School. She was employed as a cook at the Vienna Grade School for 25 years, beginning in 1973 and retiring in 1996.

Linda was of the Baptist faith.

A service honoring the life of Linda Bailey will be conducted Saturday afternoon, August 21, 2021, at 1 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Rodney Gholson will officiate.

Burial will be in the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday evening, August 20, 2021, from 5 PM – 8 PM at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905 or to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 4400 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.