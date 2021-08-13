Friday, August 13, 2021

K F Meats Opens to a Large Crowd

August 13, 2021 Community, News Leave a comment

K F Meats, a hotly-anticipated new Vienna butcher shop and deli, is officially open as of Friday, August 13. The ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. drew a large crowd with the staff and ownership of K F Meats and Kerley Farms joined by officials from the City of Vienna and Johnson County, representatives from Johnson County 2000, and more. K F Meats is open until 7 p.m. tonight, and will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. K F Meats is located at 200 Commercial Drive in Vienna.

