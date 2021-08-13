K F Meats Opens to a Large Crowd August 13, 2021 Community, News Leave a comment K F Meats, a hotly-anticipated new Vienna butcher shop and deli, is officially open as of Friday, August 13. The ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. drew a large crowd with the staff and ownership of K F Meats and Kerley Farms joined by officials from the City of Vienna and Johnson County, representatives from Johnson County 2000, and more. K F Meats is open until 7 p.m. tonight, and will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. K F Meats is located at 200 Commercial Drive in Vienna. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) 2021-08-13 Jordan McBride Share tweet