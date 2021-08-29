Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Johnson County Resident Killed in Shooting, Suspect in Custody

August 29, 2021 News

A Tunnel Hill man is dead and a Goreville resident is in custody after a shooting on Saturday night in Johnson County.

According to the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), at 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, August 28th, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department called on the DCI to investigate a shooting at the 6000 block of Dutchman Lake Road in Johnson County.

Joseph E. Geyman, 51, of Tunnel Hill suffered injuries sustained by gunfire and is deceased. A suspect, Larry D. Cavitt, 68, of Goreville, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder (a Class X Felony). Cavitt is currently in custody and awaiting a bond hearing.

The Illinois State Police DCI requests that if you have any information regarding the incident, please contact the ISP DCI Zone 7 at 618-542-2171 Ext. 1207.

This story is developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

