Joe E. Holmes passed away on July 31, 2021. Joe battled lung cancer, which ultimately took his life.

Joe was born January 19, 1968. He was 53. Joe is survived by: his wife, Cyndy Holmes of Marion, Illinois; his father, James Holmes of Granite City, Illinois; brother, Mickey (Cindy) Holmes of Granite City Illinois; sisters, Anita (Mike) Acinelli of Highland, Illinois and Sandra (Timothy) Lindsey of Salem, Indiana; and his children, Chantel Holmes, Heather Holmes, and Joey Holmes Jr. of Madison County Illinois.

Joe was preceded in death by his mom, Phyllis Tellor, on July 13, 2021.

Joe loved cars and fishing.