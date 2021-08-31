Jacob C. “Jake” Street, age 31 years, a resident of New Burnside, Illinois, passed away Saturday morning, August 28, 2021, at 1:39 AM at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah, Kentucky.

Jake, as he was affectionately known to family and friends, was born January 10, 1990 in Carbondale, Illinois. He was the son of Ray A. and Tammy (Morris) Street.

Jake began dating Sarah Shipley on September 21, 2006. They were united in marriage on their decade anniversary on September 21, 2016 at the New Burnside Community Church.

In addition to his wife, Jake is survived by: his mother & stepfather – Tammy & Nate King of New Burnside; his father & stepmother – Ray & Nancy Street of Ozark; his sons – Mason & Noah; a brother – Matthew (Joleen) Street of Creal Springs; nieces & nephews: Dakota, Braden, Ryleigh, Kendra, Leland, Ayden, Bryce, Terri, and Naylah; his maternal grandfather – Harlen Morris of New Burnside; father-in-law & mother-in-law – Darrell and Deborah Shipley of Vienna; sisters-in-law – Diana (Christopher Stroud) Shipley of Harrisburg and Jami Shipley serving in the U.S. Navy, stationed in Virginia; a brother-in-law – Kyle Shipley of Harrisburg; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many dear friends. Jake also leaves his beloved German Shepherd, Naeyli.

Jake was preceded in death by an infant brother – Dustin Ray Street; his stepfather – Christopher Werner; his paternal grandparents – Glen & June Street; his maternal grandmother – Sue Bagby; a stepbrother – Dustin Ray Bean; and a sister-in-law – Desiree Street.

Jake was a 2008 graduate of Vienna High School. He had been employed as a miner at the Old Ben Coal Co. #45 mine near Thompsonville. He later worked at Continental Tire Co. in Mt. Vernon as a rubber mixer. In 2016, Jake began working for Canadian National Railroad. He had advanced through several positions, most recently as an assistant bridge foreman.

Jake was a member of the Ozark Pentecostal Church. He was a talented artist and enjoyed painting and drawing. He especially cherished time spent with his boys. Together, they enjoyed remote control cars. He loved to attend his boy’s sporting events and encouraged and supported them in all they did.

Jake was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed jeep riding and four-wheeling.

A service honoring the life of Jake Street will be conducted Friday afternoon, September 3, 2021, at 1:30 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pastor Les Buie and Cody Stucker will officiate. Burial will be in the Zion Cemetery, east of Ozark, Illinois.

Visitation will be conducted Thursday, September 2, 2021, from 5 PM – 8 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

Memorials may be made to the Heather Harper Treat Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 98, Vienna, IL 62995 or to a memorial to be established in Jake’s name. Donations for this memorial may be left in the care of Bailey Funeral Home and checks should be made to Sarah Street.

To share a memory of Jake or to leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit www.baileyfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home.

