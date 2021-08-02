Gloria Jean Borchelt, age 86 years, a resident of rural Simpson, Illinois, passed away Sunday evening, August 1, 2021, at 6:50 PM at the Rosiclare Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Rosiclare, Illinois. Gloria Jean was a 37 year resident of New Salem, North Dakota.

She was born February 23, 1935 in the Renshaw Community in Pope County Illinois. Gloria Jean was the daughter of Leon “Johnny” Slankard & Wraynelle (Clark) Slankard.

In May 1961, she was united in marriage to Charles Smith. He preceded her in death on February 23, 1975. She was later united in marriage to Victor Borchelt. He preceded her in death on April 14, 2012.

Gloria Jean is survived by: two sisters – Ruth Ann Ruffino of Mifflenburg, Pennsylvania and Leona Purdin of Seaman, Ohio; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Gloria Jean was preceded in death by two sisters – Mary Alice Hazel and Roselee Rohrer.

Gloria Jean was a graduate of Metropolis High School. She was employed for a number of years at Goodluck Glove Factory in Metropolis, Illinois. During her residency in North Dakota, Gloria Jean served as a school bus driver for approximately 35 years. She also worked as a waitress and cook at a pizza restaurant. As her husband Victor’s health declined, Gloria Jean assumed more of the day-to-day operation of their farm, including operating farm machinery and raising cattle. Gloria Jean and Victor enjoyed hunting and fishing together. He would modify the length of rifle stocks to fit her “short stature,” making shooting more comfortable for her. Gloria Jean especially enjoyed squirrel and rabbit hunting. She also loved to play bingo.

Gloria Jean was of the Christian faith.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Private interment will be in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Metropolis, Illinois.

Donations may be made to Project Hope Humane Society, 1698 West 10th Street, Metropolis, Illinois 62960.