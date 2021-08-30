Flonelle Bunker Goines, 86, of Grand Chain, passed away at 7:20 p.m. Thursday, August 26, 2021 at her son’s home in Grand Chain.

Flonelle attended the Karnak High School. She had worked several years for Main Bothers Box and Lumber in Karnak on the wire bound line. Flonelle and her husband James operated the Goines Value Mart Grocery Store in Karnak for 20 years. She loved fishing beside her husband James on the Ohio River and also working on the farm together. Flonelle’s focus was attending church.

She is survived by one son, Randy Goines and special friend, Sherry Rigsby of Grand Chain; grandson, Josh Goines; granddaughter, Gena (Will) Thomas of Kuttawa, Kentucky; four great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

Flonelle was preceded in death by her 1st husband, James Goines in 2011 and her 2nd husband, Robert Goines in 2019; daughter, Kim Sherrell; parents, Hillis and Beaulah Pearl Basham Bunker.

Graveside funeral services honoring the life of Mrs. Flonelle Bunker Goines will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, August 30, 2021 at the Cypress Cemetery. Rev. Mark Goines will be officiating. Everyone is asked to gather at the cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Richard Goines, Kenneth Goines, David Goines, Randy Duke, Terry Smith and Mark Goines.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak.