Elaine (Webb) Romine, age 90 years, a resident of Danville, Illinois and a former resident of Johnson County, passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 3 PM at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville.

Elaine was born December 22, 1930 near Tunnel Hill, Illinois. She was the daughter of Ray and Golda (Hankla) Webb.

On February 3, 1951, Elaine was united in marriage to Reggie Romine at the former RLDS (Webb) Church near Tunnel Hill. Together, Elaine and Reggie enjoyed over 70 years of marriage.

In addition to her husband, Elaine is survived by: four children – Dennis (Julie) Romine of Union, Illinois, Terry Romine of Washington, DC, Dan (Pam) Romine of Seattle, Washington, and Jennifer (Clint Ourso) Romine of Champaign, Illinois; 6 grandsons; 4 great granddaughters; 2 great grandsons; 2 brothers – Dr. Glenn (Phyllis) Webb and Phillip (Cara) Webb; and a sister-in-law – Edith Webb all of rural Tunnel Hill. Illinois; a brother-in-law – Dale Hodge of rural Goreville, Illinois; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Elaine was preceded in death by: 4 sisters – Myra (Harley) Throgmorton, Norma (David) Martin, Jean Phillips and Charlene Hodge; and 2 brothers – Bob (Edna Ann) Webb and Kenneth Webb.

Elaine was employed as a secretary by the Danville District #118 School system. She was a member of the Tunnel Hill Community of Christ Church. Elaine was a member of a number of bridge clubs through the years. She volunteered with the Vermilion County Conservation District and was in the Garden Club. She loved to travel and shop.

A service honoring the life of Elaine Webb Romine will be conducted Monday morning, August 16, 2021, at 11 AM at the Community of Christ Church, 5170 Tunnel Hill Road, Tunnel Hill, Illinois. Dr. Glenn Webb will officiate.

Burial will be in the Webb Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Monday morning, August 16, 2021, from 10 AM – 11 AM at the church.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Illinois Chapter, 805 West DeYoung Street, Suite B, Marion, Illinois 62959.