Clifford “Fritz” Harner

Clifford Frederick “Fritz” Harner, infant son of Logan and Lee (Schell) Harner, was stillborn Saturday morning, August 7, 2021, at 12:38 a.m. at SIH Memorial Hospital in Carbondale, Illinois.

In addition to his parents, Fritz is survived by: his sister – Nova Callisto Harner; his maternal grandparents – Gary & Margie Schell of Ohio; his paternal grandmother – Kelly Mott of Vienna; great grandparents – Arlene Holtfreter of Ohio and Harold & Linda Mott of Grantsburg; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, great aunts, great uncles, cousins and other relatives.

Fritz was preceded in death by his maternal great grandfather – William Holtfreter.

A private family gathering and memorial service will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made to the family for a memorial which will be established in honor of Fritz. Contributions may be left in care of Bailey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 695, Vienna, Illinois 62995. Please make checks payable to Logan and Lee Harner.