Clarence “Bub” Tweedy, Jr., age 95 years, a resident of Goreville, Illinois, passed away Sunday morning, August 22, 2021, at 9:12 AM at his home.

Clarence was born February 9, 1926 at the family home in Jonesboro, Illinois. He was the eldest of eight children born to Clarence Alton and Virgie (Bass) Tweedy.

Clarence was united in marriage to Ruth Wilson. To this union, two daughters were born, Kathy and Cheryl. He was later united in marriage to Lillian “Bea” Newton. She preceded him in death. Later, Clarence was united in marriage to Ruby J. Youngblood. She preceded him in death.

Clarence is survived by: a daughter – Cheryl Tweedy Stamp of Jonesboro; 6 grandchildren – Richard (Jennifer) York, Timothy York, Camille (Jerry) Moorad, Amy (Joe) Radamavong, Sarah (Jason) Clinton, Brad Stamp; 10 great grandchildren – Kyle York, Emily (Robert) Reed, Andrew (Cierrah) Menees, Katlynn Menees, Jada Hudson, Molly Adams, Lauryn Radamavong, Mariel Moorad, Ellie Moorad, David Radamavong; 2 great-great grandchildren – Max Menees and Norah Menees; a sister – Carol Sue Gordon of Anna, a brother – Mike (Bonnie) Tweedy of The Villages, Florida; special friends – Martha Davis and Skip & Aggie Paul; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to his parents and wives, Clarence was preceded in death by: a daughter – Kathy York, 4 sisters – Christine Bost, Bernadine Sadler, Joan Bartruff, and Janice “Mickey” Llewellyn; and a brother – Richard “Dick” Tweedy.

Clarence was a World War II U.S. Army veteran. He was honorably discharged with the rank of corporal in 1947.

Clarence was employed as a manager and “jack-of-all-trades” for a number of years by Jo-Ann Laundry and Cleaners. He later worked as a mental health technician and timekeeper at the Clyde L. Choate Mental Health Center, retiring in 1986.

Clarence was a member of the Masonic Fraternity. He became a member at Jonesboro Masonic Lodge and later affiliated with the Anna Lodge.

Clarence was a longtime and multi-generational Boy Scout leader. He is fondly remembered for his love of “teasing and razzing” everyone. Until his passing, Clarence continued to mow, weed-eat, and garden. He also loved camping, dancing and regularly attended auctions.

Clarence was a member of the Cypress United Methodist Church and served for many years as the church treasurer.

A service honoring the life of Clarence Tweedy will be conducted Friday morning, August 27, 2021, at 10:30 AM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pastor Mike Shultz will officiate.

Burial will be in the Jonesboro Cemetery. Military graveside rites will be accorded

Visitation will be held Thursday evening, August 26, 2021, from 5 PM – 7 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

For the convenience of those unable to personally attend the funeral service, the ceremony will be live-streamed on the Bailey Funeral Home Facebook page. It will also be archived on the Facebook page for later viewing.

At the request of the family, it is strongly encouraged that all those attending the visitation and funeral service please wear a face mask or covering.

Memorials may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 4400 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110

To share a memory of Clarence or to leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit www.baileyfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.