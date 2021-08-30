Clara Sue Batson, age 69 years, a resident of rural Vienna, passed away Thursday evening, August 26, 2021, at 6:05 PM at Herrin Hospital.

Clara was born October 31, 1951 in New Albany, Indiana. She was the daughter of Paul L. and Rosetta M. Seger.

On May 4, 1967, Clara was united in marriage to Darrell E. Batson at East St. Louis, Illinois. He survives.

Other survivors include: her children – Angela (James) Frerking of Carrier Mills, Illinois, Mendy (Kyle) Land of Alaska, and Tristan Robert Eugene Batson of Vienna, Illinois; 2 sisters – Jean (Carl) Dean of Bernie, Missouri and Mary Davis Walliser of Granite City, Illinois; as well as dear friends – Bill & Molly Zalar of Marion, Illinois and Nancy Wood of Buncombe, Illinois.

In addition to her parents, Clara was preceded in death by: a sister – Louise Melton and 2 brothers – Jimmy Seger and Johnny Seger.

Clara was a homemaker. She is remembered for her giving spirit and for her concern and care for others, especially the elderly and those in need. Clara was a member of the Goreville United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir.

Clara enjoyed sewing and raising plants. She particularly was fond of geraniums. Clara and Darrell enjoyed watching western movies together. She cherished time spent with her family. Clara devoted time each day to Bible reading and prayer. She had read her Bible through numerous times.

A graveside service honoring the life of Clara Sue Batson will be conducted Monday, August 30, 2021, at 12 Noon at Bridges Cemetery, 1920 Oak Grove Road, Vienna, Illinois. Pastor Enrico Esguerra will officiate. Interment will follow.

There will be no public visitation. Those attending the service are invited to gather at the cemetery at 11:45 AM Monday.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 4400 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri 63110.