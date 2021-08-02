Carol L. Simmons, age 59 years, a resident of rural Vienna, Illinois, passed away Sunday evening, August 1, 2021, at 8:07 PM at SIH Memorial Hospital in Carbondale, Illinois.

Carol was born January 27, 1962 in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. She was the daughter of Clement W. Kubian, Sr. and Helen S. (Sisolak) Kubian.

Carol is survived by: her children – Stefan (Kate) Kubian of St. Louis, Missouri and Amy (Sean) Seavers of Murray, Kentucky; a grandson – Jonah Seavers; her siblings – William (Debbie) Kubian of Monroe, New Jersey, Janice (Mark) Bryant of Maryville, Mark (Nan) Kubian of Pittstown, New Jersey, Betty Saltzman of Golconda, Theresa (Andy Schroker) Kubian of Blooming Glen, Pennsylvania, and Christine (Mike) Ross of Vienna; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, loved ones and her beloved canine companions, Molly & Willow.

In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by a nephew – Shaun Saltzman.

Carol was a 1980 graduate of Vienna High School. She had been employed as a cook at the former Jolly Red Pig Restaurant in Vienna. She also worked as a cook and personal aid at Cypress Elementary School. For the past 8 years, Carol has worked as a driver for Shawnee (SMART) MTD. She was lovingly known as “Bus Driver Lady” to many of her regular riders.

Carol had a passion and talent for arts and crafts. She enjoyed junking, gardening, and was an avid bird watcher. She is fondly remembered for being the best “Nana.”

A service honoring the life of Carol Simmons will be held Friday morning, August 6, 2021, at 10 AM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pastor Tim Palmer will officiate. Burial will be in Friendship Cemetery near Dongola.

Visitation will be conducted Thursday, August 5, 2021, from 5 PM – 7 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Illinois Chapter, 805 West DeYoung St., Suite B, Marion, IL 62959 or to P.A.W.S., 139 East Vienna Street, Anna, IL 62906.

For the convenience of those unable to personally attend the funeral service, it will be livestreamed on the Bailey Funeral Home Facebook page and will be archived for later viewing.