Byron W. Mathis

Captain Byron Wayne Mathis, age 61 years, a resident of rural Brookport, Illinois, passed away Saturday evening, August 21, 2021, at 5:09 PM at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.

Byron was born June 30, 1960 at Western Baptist Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky. He was the eldest of three children born to P.D. and Donna Hope (Carter) Mathis.

On September 29, 2007, Byron was united in marriage to Betty J. “Jo Jo” Carnes in the Rosebud community in Pope County Illinois. She survives.

In addition to his wife, Byron is survived by: his parents, P.D. & Donna Mathis; children – Bobby (Kasey) Bennett, Christy Jo Eleam, and Jeremy Eleam; grandchildren – Dalton Eleam, Mariah Eleam, Olivia Eleam, Jayde Vickers, Dani Carnes, Roxanne Eleam, Jesse Eleam, Allyson Eleam-Smith, and Destry Bennett; a brother – Mark D. (Sheri) Mathis; a sister – Tracey L. (Jon) Bray; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many dear friends.

Byron was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Marlee Clare Bennett, on May 9, 2020.

Byron was a 1978 graduate of Pope County Community High School. He attended Freed-Hardeman College, where he studied computers and electronics.

Byron worked as a radio disc jockey for 14 years. He began his career at WMOK in Metropolis, later working in the Harrisburg and Herrin markets. Byron was instrumental in building, wiring, and founding a radio station in Carbondale. More recently, Byron was employed as a captain in the commercial marine industry. He worked for T.V.T. (Tennessee Valley Towing), James Marine and later for Inland Marine.

Byron was a member of the Masonic fraternity at Vienna Masonic Lodge # 150 A.F. & A.M. He was a Christian and attended Temple Hill Church.

Byron was an amazing musician and vocalist. He was also a gifted writer and wrote a number of gospel songs. Through the years, Byron has been a member of several local bands, including “Feelin’ Country.”

A celebration of the life of Captain Byron Wayne Mathis will be held Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Temple Hill. The location is situated at the intersection of Temple Hill Road and Macedonia Road, in Pope County Illinois.

There will be a gathering of family and friends with an opportunity for visiting and sharing of memories. This will be held from 1 PM – 3 PM at the pavilion adjacent to the Temple Hill Cemetery. At 3 PM, a graveside service will conducted. Pastor Jerry Parr will officiate.

Those attending the celebration of life and graveside service are encouraged to dress casually and comfortably and bring a lawn chair, if you wish.

The family respectfully requests that flowers please be omitted. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905 (please memo donation “In honor of Marlee Bennett”) or to the Temple Hill Cemetery, c/o Dale Faulkner, 82 Temple Hill Road, Golconda, IL 62938.