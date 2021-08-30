Anita Huff (Nichols), of Delta, Colorado, formerly of the Olmsted and Mounds area, passed away on August 9th from an extended illness.

Anita was born on February 20, 1964. Her parents were Thomas Nichols and Edna (Hicks) Nichols.

Anita married Ken Ramage on February 18, 1983. They had two children: Ken Ramage Jr., of Delta, Colorado, and Misty Dawn Ramage of Anna, Illinois.

She later married Robert Huff, of Delta, Colorado. They were raising a granddaughter, Desiree Huff.

She is survived by: her brothers, Roy Nichols (Rita) of Olmsted, Illinois, Glynn Nichols of Cypress Illinois, and Stacy Nichols (Jacquelyn) of Lexington, Kentucky; sisters: Debbie Ming, of Vienna, Illinois, and Patty Lasley (David) of Cypress, Illinois.

Preceding her in death were: her parents; a sister, June Brumley; a niece, Annie Brumley; and a great nephew, Aiden Baker.

She has lots of nieces and nephews, and a brother-in-law, Roger Brumley, living in the area.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.