Virgil Deon Miles, age 81 years, a resident of rural Vienna, passed away Sunday evening, July 25, 2021, at 11:30 PM at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky after a short illness.

Virgil Deon was born January 26, 1940 near Cypress, Illinois. He was the oldest son of Roy Virgil and Lela Afton (Sullivan) Miles. Virgil attended Cypress Grade School and Vienna High School, graduating in 1959. Following his graduation, he entered the United States Air Force for four years of active duty service and 2 years of the reserves. He worked in aviation electronics. Following his honorable discharge from active duty in August 1963, Virgil was employed by McDonnell Douglas in St. Louis, Missouri.

On November 2, 1963, Virgil married Arlene Rahe Murrie at the First Christian Church in Vienna. The couple resided in St. Louis and their children were born there. After a lay-off in 1968, the family moved back to Southern Illinois and Virgil worked as a designer for American Fiber Lite and for Higdon Motion Decoys. Virgil was an avid wood worker and made many wood items that he and Arlene sold as a hobby business. Virgil was also an avid camper. He found time to co-author a book, along with his nephew Dale Russell, entitled “It Don’t Get No Better Than This.”

Virgil is survived by his wife of 57 years, Arlene; 2 sons – Tony (Lecia) Miles of Paducah, Kentucky and Tim (Veronica) Miles of Herrin; a foster daughter – Linda DeMarco of Valmeyer; a grandson – Zain Riley (Paige) Miles, both serving in the U.S. Air Force and stationed at Lewis McChord Air Force Base in Tacoma, Washington; 3 foster grandsons – Paul, Danny and Michael DeMarco; 7 step grandchildren – and several foster and step great grandchildren. Virgil was looking forward to the birth of the first Miles great grandchild, due on January 1, 2022. Virgil is also survived by a sister – Brenda Miles (“Sue” as he called her) of Cypress, a brother – Larry (Janice) Miles (“Lavern” as he called him) of Herrin, as well as several nieces and nephews, 2 aunts and an uncle.

In addition to his parents, Virgil was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Teresa Sue Miles.

A funeral service honoring the life of Virgil Deon Miles will be conducted Saturday afternoon, July 31, 2021, at 1 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

Burial will be in the Murrie Family Cemetery, east of Vienna. Military graveside rites will be accorded by the U.S. Air Force Burial Honors Detail and the Beggs-Gurley VFW Post # 5222 of Vienna.

Visitation will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 11 AM – 1 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

Memorials may be made to the Heather Harper Treat Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 98, Vienna, Illinois 62995; the Art Murrie Resource Center, c/o the Simpson Baptist Church, P.O. Box 102, Simpson, Illinois 62985; or to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675.

