Steve Webb Awarded Nick Derzis Safe School Leadership Award

The National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO) have presented the Nick Derzis Safe School Leadership Award for contributions and dedication to a SRO program to Dr. Steve Webb of the Goreville Community Unit School District 1 in Goreville, Illinois. Dr. Webb serves not only as a school administrator and published author, but also as the school resource officer for the Goreville Community Unit School District #1.

He is also a nationally recognized leader in emergency preparedness and school safety.

NASRO presented the award this morning in a ceremony in Orlando, Florida as part of its annual National School Safety Conference.

In addition to Dr. Webb’s award, another Region 5 SRO was recognized for his excellent service. School Resource Officer Terance Smith of the Avon Schools Police Department (Ind.) was honored by NASRO for exceptional service in the organization’s Region 5, which includes Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, and Missouri. Exceptional Service Awards are present to those individuals for continuous and sustained service to the school community above and beyond that expected of a normal SRO or school staff member.