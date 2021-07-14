Phyllis Jean Tellor (Atherton) of Lick Creek, Illinois, passed away Tuesday morning, July 13, 2021, at 8:04 AM at the home of her daughter near Highland, Illinois. Phyllis, age 73, was born in Mounds, Illinois on October 14, 1947. Phyllis had been battling colon cancer since 2013, which ultimately claimed her life.

Phyllis attended Shawnee Community College where she earned her Food Service Certificates. She worked at the Anna McDonalds and Anna Walmart.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her Father and Mother – Charlie & Thelma (Boren) Atherton; Brothers – Delbert and Donnie Atherton; and a sister – Cheryl “Charlene” Atherton.

Phyllis is survived by: her four children – Mickey (Cindy) Holmes of Granite City, Illinois, Anita (Mike) Acinelli of Highland, Illinois, Joe (Cindy) Holmes of Marion, Illinois and Sandy (Ray) Lindsey of Salem, Indiana; 11 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; a sister – Brenda (Lloyd) Lingle of Lick Creek, Illinois and boyfriend – Ron Williams of Anna, Illinois.

A graveside service for family and friends will be conducted Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 3 PM at Wise-Robinson Cemetery north of Ozark, Illinois. Pastor Pete Vinson will officiate. Interment will follow.

There will be no public visitation. Those attending the service are asked to gather at the cemetery at 2:45 PM Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the American Cancer Society to help find a cure for this terrible disease. The mailing address is: American Cancer Society, 5 Schiber Port, Suite C, Maryville, IL 62062