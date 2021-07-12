Justin Wayne Cook, age 70, a resident of Vienna, Illinois and a former resident of Golconda, Illinois and Cadiz, Kentucky, passed away Friday morning, July 9, 2021, at 1:45 AM at the Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Metropolis, Illinois.

Justin was born July 15, 1950 in Carrier Mills, Illinois. He was the second of three children born to Clyde Delmar and Lela (Evans) Cook.

Survivors include: his children – Tommie (Jamie) Atwood of Marion, Justin Wayne (Jennifer) Cook, Jr. of Thompsonville, and Donna (Alan) Holder of Buncombe; 4 grandchildren – Brittany (Michael) Midgett, Christopher (Kendra Grammer) Ramey, Alyssa Atwood, and Keri Cook all of Marion; 3 great grandchildren – Cameron, Colton & Madelyn; a sister – Della “Sue” England and a brother – Clifford “Ike” Cook both of Cadiz, Kentucky.

Justin was preceded in death by his parents.

He had been employed as a custodian at the Golden Circle Senior Citizens Center in Golconda. Justin was a talented artist, writer, and musician. He enjoyed fishing. Justin was of the Baptist faith.

In accordance with his wishes, there will be no public visitation or services.

Contributions in Justin’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905 or online at www.st.jude.org

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.