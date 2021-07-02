Jerry D. Price, age 79 years, a former resident of Tunnel Hill, Illinois, passed away Sunday afternoon, June 27, 2021, at 1:15 PM at the Saline Care Center in Harrisburg, Illinois.

Jerry was born September 23, 1941 in the community of Muddy in Saline County Illinois. He was the son of Kenneth Clifford “Buck” Price and Freda Mae (Davis) Price.

On September 6, 1991, Jerry was united in marriage to Arlene (nee Johnson) at Morganfield, Kentucky by a pastor Billy J. Cox, a Methodist clergy.

In addition to his wife, Jerry is survived by: his children – Larry (Kerri) Price of Herrin, Joey Lynn Whiteside of Tunnel Hill, Starla S. Sharp of Olmsted, and Yvonne Christine (Herb) Hosfeldt of Vienna; 6 grandchildren – Macey Hahn, Collier Hahn, Charlotte Hahn, Ashley (Ryan) Hannan, Phillip (Laura) Hosfeldt, and Cody (his fiancé, Sarah Cain) Hosfeldt; 3 great grandsons – Nicholas, Tyler, and Beckett; a brother – Robert Steven (Elizabeth) Price of Richmond, Virginia; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by: a granddaughter – Kaylynn Breanna Price (December 29, 1991 – January 29, 2001), siblings – Charles Hargrave, Mary Farmer, Harlotta Yates, Shirley Hill, Helen Harrison, Alan Price, Kenneth Price, and his twin brother – Larry Price.

Jerry was a retired U.M.W.A. coal miner. He had been employed by the Island Creek Coal Company in Morganfield, Kentucky.

Jerry enjoyed studying history and religion. He is remembered for his love of watching television, especially westerns. Jerry also enjoyed listening to opera and classical music. He was an avid outdoorsman and spent time enjoying nature walking on the Tunnel Hill Trail.

Jerry and Arlene worshiped together at the New Salem Baptist Church.

A graveside service honoring the life of Jerry D. Price was held Thursday morning, July 1, 2021, at 11:30 AM at New Salem Cemetery, 2147 Creal Springs Road, Creal Springs, Illinois. Pastor Jack Hill officiated.

A visitation for family and friends was conducted Thursday morning at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Disease Association, Greater Illinois Chapter, 805 West De Young Street, Marion, Illinois 62959 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.