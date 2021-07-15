Update: IL 146 Construction Delayed

Illinois Department of Transportation was planning to begin construction Monday, July 19 to replace the bridge that crosses over Little Cache Creek near the Vienna City Park, but the project has been delayed.The bridge is on IL 146, just east of the 4-way stop intersection of US 45. According to IDOT, the agency is currently waiting on utilities to be moved before the project can begin.

When construction does begin, the highway will be reduced to one lane at the construction zone with temporary traffic signals. The work was expected to be completed August 1, 2022, but without a new start date there is no projected completion window for the project.

IDOT’s original press release is available here.