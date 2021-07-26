Donnie Kindle Jr., 40, of Cypress, passed away at 10:35 a.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021 in Metropolis.

Donnie was born March 29, 1981 in Carbondale, Illinois. He was a 1999 graduate of Century High School in Ullin. Donnie was a self employed carpenter.

He is survived by his wife, Shandi Kindle; three daughters, Aspen Kindle of Cypress, Pammy Kindle of Metropolis and Maylaisha Rayelle Kindle of Metropolis; his mother, Rhonda and Earnest Carnes of Cypress; brother, Michel Sutton of Metropolis; niece and nephew, Kelsey and Khalil Sutton of Metropolis.

Donnie was preceded in death by his father, Donnie Kindle Sr. (1984); grandparents, James Ray and Kakki Ramage and Otti and Louise Kindle.

A memorial service honoring the life of Mr. Donnie Kindle Jr. will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak. Rev. Steve Heisner will be officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at the funeral home.

