Dianna Lynn Stanke-Taylor, aged 72, a resident of Herrin, Illinois, passed in peace on Monday, February 15th, 2021 in Benton, IL.

Dianna was born in Chicago, IL to Mae and Irvin Stanke on June 12, 1948. She went on to get her GED and worked as a Dietary Manager for the Harrisburg Correctional Center and Creal Springs Nursing Home. Dianna enjoyed riding motorcycles (and racing in her younger years), gardening outside and inside, and doting on her grand-children.

Dianna is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law – John & Mary Faulkner, Dean & Heather Faulkner; her daughter and son-in-law – Jill & Giles Haycock; and a sister – Donna Stanke. She is also survived by her step daughter – Elizabeth Taylor; stepson – and Ryan Taylor; five grandchildren and one (1) great grand baby.

Dianna was preceded in death by her husband – Michael Taylor, her parents – Irvin and Mae (Genin) Stanke; and her brother Dale Stanke.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Siteman Cancer Center, MSC, 7425 Forsyth Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63105 or online at siteman.wustl.edu/tribute. For proper processing, please reference Dianna Stanke-Taylor memorial on the memo line of your check.

A celebration of the life of Dianna will be held Saturday, July 17th, from 4-8pm.the family has reserved the Lakeview Shelter at

Ferne Clyffe State Park. Food will be served starting at 6pm.

Please let Jill know if you plan to attend (312-752-8962 or haycockjill@gmail.com). Also, I’m sure there are friends not on Facebook so feel free to share and spread the word.

The family looks forward to seeing everyone and sharing favorite memories of their wonderful, kind and hilarious mother.