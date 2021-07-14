Thursday, July 15, 2021

City of Vienna approves new stop signs on Sixth Street

July 14, 2021 Community, News Leave a comment

At the regular meeting of the Vienna City Council on Wednesday, July 7 at 6:30 p.m., the body approved three new locations for stop signs on Sixth Street in Vienna.

The signs include a four-way stop at the intersection of Sixth Street and College Street/Fairgrounds Road, another four-way at the intersection of Sixth and Green Street, and a three-way stop at the intersection of Sixth and Senior Avenue. The measure comes after several months of formal talks and many years of testimony from citizens addressing the speeding problem on the sixth street. The vote was unanimous.

A specific date has not yet been set for implementation of the new signage.

