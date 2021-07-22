Charlie Tanner, age 77 years, a resident of New Burnside, Illinois, passed away Sunday evening, July 18, 2021, at 8:30 p.m. at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

Charlie was born December 6, 1943 at the family home at Creal Springs, Illinois. He was the youngest child born to Joseph and Mamie (Benedict) Tanner.

On March 19, 1966, Charlie was united in marriage to Lynda C. (nee Tanner) at the New Burnside United Methodist Church. She survives.

Charlie is also survived by: 2 daughters – Kristina Nichols of Ozark and Rhonda (John) Hill of New Burnside; 3 grandchildren – Zackary (Andria) Nichols, Casey (Chris) Yates, and Sami Waddell; 5 great grandchildren – Dayton Nichols, Chrissy Jennings, Collin Nichols, Kholbe Reinitz, and Destiny Nichols; and a brother – Dick Tanner.

In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by: 2 brothers – Deon Tanner and Gene Tanner; 2 sisters – Joan (Billy) Johnson and Virginia (Edward) Johnson; and a son-in-law – John Nichols.

Charlie attended the Creal Springs Public School system. He had been employed as a farm laborer. Charlie also hauled cattle. He was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers (I.U.O.E.) Local # 318 at Marion, Illinois. Charlie worked as a heavy equipment operator at Southern Illinois Stone Company, prior to his retirement.

Charlie was a member of the Heartland Mule Riders Club.

He was a Christian and a member of Harvest Deliverance Center Church in Harrisburg, Illinois.

Funeral services will be held Saturday afternoon, July 24, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pastor Ownly Williams will officiate.

Burial will be in the Reynoldsburg Cemetery, near Tunnel Hill.

Visitation will be conducted Saturday, July 24, 2021, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.