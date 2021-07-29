Saturday, July 31, 2021

Charlene (Webb) Hodge

July 29, 2021

Charlene (Webb) Hodge, age 81, a resident of rural Goreville, passed away Thursday morning, July 29, 2021, at 3:45 AM at her home.
A service honoring the life of Charlene Webb Hodge will be conducted Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 12 Noon at Community of Christ Church, 5170 Tunnel Hill Road, Tunnel Hill, Illinois. Dr. Glenn Webb will officiate.
Burial will be in the Webb Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Saturday morning, July 31, 2021, from 10:30 AM until the service hour.
Additional obituary information will be shared.

