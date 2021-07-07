Brandi Lee Slivinski

Brandi Lee (Cruse) Slivinski, age 40 years, a resident of New Burnside, Illinois, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Anna, Illinois.

Brandi was born April 27, 1981 in Carbondale, Illinois.

On June 8, 2002, Brandi was united in marriage to Peter John Slivinski in Jamaica. He survives.

Brandi is also survived by: her mother & stepfather – Dale Lynn Cruse & Tracy Butler of Anna; her children – Lucas Jacob Slivinski, Isabella Maylee Slivinski and Elijah Peter John Slivinski all of New Burnside; her brother – Jonathan Scott Cruse of Anna; her father-in-law – Rev. Peter Slivinski of Creal Springs; her mother-in-law – Frances Slivinski of New Burnside; a sister-in-law – Christina Louise Slivinski-Walls of Ozark; a brother-in-law – Steven Peter (Della) Slivinski of Harrisburg, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.

Brandi was preceded in death by her grandparents – John Lee & Clara Emma Seals.

She was a member of the Vienna High School graduating class of 2000. Brandi then attended Shawnee Community College and earned her credentials as a Certified Nurse’s Aide (C.N.A.). She worked in local area nursing homes and then chose to become a homemaker and “stay-at-home-Mom.” She also assisted her husband, Peter, in the operation and office management of their family business. Brandi had a love of making handcrafted crochet items and drawing. She loved the outdoors and particularly enjoyed hunting and gardening. Brandi cherished time spent with her family and children. She is remembered as a “good and loving mom.”

Brandi was a member of the New Burnside Community Church.

A service honoring the life of Brandi Cruse Slivinski was conducted Wednesday afternoon, July 7, 2021, at 1 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pastor Pete Slivinski will officiate. Burial will be in the New Burnside Cemetery.

Following the interment, family and friends are invited to a luncheon which will be served at the New Burnside Community Church.

Visitation was held Wednesday, July 7, 2021, from 11 AM – 1 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

Memorials may be made to assist the family with expenses and may be left in the care of Bailey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 695, Vienna, IL 62995-0695