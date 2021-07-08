

Arley Ray Morris, age 78, of Grand Chain, passed away at 9:17 a.m. Friday, July 2, 2021 at Baptist Health in Paducah.

Ray was born November 1, 1942 in Karnak.

Ray was a graduate of the Karnk High School. Ray and Rita McClellan Morris were united in marriage on February 19, 1964. Ray had retired as a Auto Technician for Dickerson Chevrolet and Cache River Chevrolet in Ullin. Ray was an avid outdoorsman and loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Rita Morris of Grand Chain; son, Darin (Pam) Morris of Villa Ridge; daughter, Amy (Hank) Lang of Grand Chain; four grandchildren, Kacey (Colt) Garrett of Grand Chain, Jared Morris of Villa Ridge, Taylor (Seth) Parks of Golconda, Tyler Lang of Grand Chain; great granddaughter, Charli Ray Garrett of Grand Chain and a host of nieces and nephews.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Arley and Dimple Taylor Morris; brother, Fred Little.

Funeral services honoring the life of Mr. Arley Ray Morris were held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 5, 2021 at Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak. Bro. Tim Newton officiated. Internment followed at the Cypress Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jared Morris, Tyler Lang, Seth Parks, Colt Garrett, Hank Lang and Rodney Pfaff.

To leave an online message with the family you can also visit our website at www.wilsonfuneralhome1928.com