Wendell Dean Sheffer Sr., 63, of Metropolis passed away at 10:30 am Saturday, June 19, 2021 from a boating accident on the Ohio River near Joppa.

Wendell was born October 2, 1957 in Kankakee, Illinois. He was a self employed carpenter. Wendell and Tina Miller were united in marriage on September 3, 2019, she survives.

Wendell is survived by his mother, Cloetta June Sheffer of Metropolis; three daughters, Christy (Mike) Deichmann of Dorsey, Illinois, Phyllis June Sheffer of Alton, Illinois and Sarah Sheffer of Worden, Illinois; two sons, James Strader (Katie) of Staunton, Illinois and Wendell Dean Sheffer Jr. of Alton, Illinois; two stepsons, Josh Phalen and Steven Phalen; two grandsons, Andrew Deichmann and Anthony Strader; three grand daughters, Rayanna Strader, Rynlee Strader and Victoria Rose Hartsoe; uncle, Donald (Delores) Canada of Karnak.

Wendell was preceded in death by his father, Raymond James Sheffer; brother, Raymond Victor Sheffer.

Memorial services honoring the life of Mr. Wendell Dean Sheffer will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour. Rev. Mark Canada and Rev. Steve Heisner will be officiating.

To leave an online message with the family, you can also visit our website at www.wilsonfuneralhome1928.com